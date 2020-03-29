NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 226,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $480,092.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,782 shares of company stock worth $2,197,036.

NG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

