Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,144. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

