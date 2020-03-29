Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. 2,654,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

