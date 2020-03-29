Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.