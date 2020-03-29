NPCoin (NPC) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $6,542.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.