Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Cap of $887,308.19

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Nuggets token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $887,308.19 and $2,683.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.