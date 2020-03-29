NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.57% of NVR worth $79,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $2,871.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,498.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3,674.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

