Nxt Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Upbit and Indodax. Nxt has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Upbit, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Indodax, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.