Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $15.09 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Obyte has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $5,256.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $15.09 or 0.00227348 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00051736 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

