Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Occidental Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Occidental Petroleum’s score:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 34,606,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,222,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

