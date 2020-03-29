Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,665,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 11,410,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Olin by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

