Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce sales of $324.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.40 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $324.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,584,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

