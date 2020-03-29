Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSPN. TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday.

OSPN stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.75. Onespan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

