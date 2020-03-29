OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). OptiNose also posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 164.92% and a negative net margin of 317.79%.

OPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

OPTN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,091. The company has a market cap of $190.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 8,700 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,030 shares in the company, valued at $108,471. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. State Street Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

