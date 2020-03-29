Opus (OPT) Price Down 50.4% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. Opus has a total market cap of $111,843.99 and approximately $188.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Opus has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02521303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00194692 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.