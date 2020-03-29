Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.83. 20,020,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,400,834. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

