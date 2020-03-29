Orbs Hits Market Cap of $19.10 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $266,707.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02521303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00194692 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,093,123,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.