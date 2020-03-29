OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $5.65 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Huobi and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Huobi, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.