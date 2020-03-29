PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $917,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,578 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $59.49 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

