PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of PACCAR worth $449,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

