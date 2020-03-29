Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

