Paragon Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 418% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 274.6% higher against the dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $724,019.59 and $250.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Livecoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02521303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00194692 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00043515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.