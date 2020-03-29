Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). Parsons had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,101 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Parsons by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.