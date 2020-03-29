Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDAX. In the last week, Patron has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $26,927.53 and approximately $7.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, Hotbit, IDAX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

