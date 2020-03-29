Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of PEGI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1,977.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,566 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,891,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,004,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $17,937,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 582,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

