PAYCENT (PYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,144.81

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $21,144.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,240 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

