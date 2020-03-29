Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Paycom Software worth $58,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $208.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

