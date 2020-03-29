Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.56% of Paycom Software worth $87,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

