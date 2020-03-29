Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $150.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $24,349,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

