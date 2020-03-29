Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Brokerages expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $4.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.78 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $20.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $25.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

