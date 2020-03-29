Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Pegasystems comprises about 2.9% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pegasystems worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 675.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Finally, Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 337,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 491,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

