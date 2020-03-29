Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,073 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

