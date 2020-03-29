PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 121,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 117.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,112,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.