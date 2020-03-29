Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 297.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,865 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.0% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 36,323,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,870,808. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

