PIBBLE Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $60,425.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

