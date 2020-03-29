Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $9.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.68 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

