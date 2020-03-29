Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $9.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $6.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $8.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $60.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.68 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $61.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PIRS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of PIRS opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply