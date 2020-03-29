Pillar Market Cap Achieves $4.16 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.02534203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00195313 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

