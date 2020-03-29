Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,110 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4,283.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.87.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

