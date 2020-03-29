PIVX Market Cap Reaches $12.47 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, Coinbe and LiteBit.eu. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $521,717.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016537 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003476 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Bisq, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bittrex, Graviex, Coinbe and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

