Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 23,263 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Jack in the Box worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

In related news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $799.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

