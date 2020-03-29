Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Akcea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

AKCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKCA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $277.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2620.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.