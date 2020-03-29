Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 464,082 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

