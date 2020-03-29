Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 154.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,882,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.84%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.72%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

