Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after buying an additional 879,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after purchasing an additional 177,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $100.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.