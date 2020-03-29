Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of HMS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,014,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

