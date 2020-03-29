Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.07.

PTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Polarityte alerts:

NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Polarityte news, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 372,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Hague sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $39,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,122.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,566 shares of company stock worth $209,380. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Polarityte by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.