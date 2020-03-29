Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 137.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 34.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Pool by 14.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pool by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $159.71 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

