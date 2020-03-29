Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pool worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Pool by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $186.98 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $159.71 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

