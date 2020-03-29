Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0514 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Power Ledger has a market cap of $22.06 million and approximately $853,178.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,923,728 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, ABCC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, Bithumb, TDAX, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

