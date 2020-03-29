Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Preferred Bank worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

